– If the Vikings are assessing all options at quarterback as asserted by General Manager Rick Spielman, one appears to be another trade with the Eagles.

During the NFL scouting combine this past week, Philadelphia’s top decisionmakers alluded they’re open for business in trading Super Bowl MVP quarterback Nick Foles this offseason.

“We’ll see where it goes,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “We’d love to have everybody back, but we know the nature of the business.”

The Vikings will at least be armed with a well-informed decision on whether to pursue Foles, who defeated the Vikings in the NFC title game with 352 yards and three touchdowns. Foles’ former Eagles quarterbacks coach, John DeFilippo, is now the Vikings offensive coordinator.

Foles piqued the Vikings’ interest during 2016 training camp, when 36-year-old Shaun Hill was the backup. Eventually, Foles signed with the Chiefs and the Vikings traded for then-Eagles starter Sam Bradford after Teddy Bridgewater’s knee injury.

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman said the “intention is to keep all of our good players” when asked about trading Foles. Later, Roseman expressed confidence in quarterback Nate Sudfeld’s ability to move up the Eagles depth chart.

“A tremendous skill-set,” Roseman said. “Not only to potentially be a No. 2 in this league, but we also think he has upside to develop into a starter.”

Let’s get weird

The NFL combine annually generates some odd questions from personnel evaluators attempting to psychoanalyze athletes. The weird moment for potential first-round defensive lineman Taven Bryan, a Florida product, didn’t come in the form of a question.

“No, but I did have this one test,” Bryan said Saturday. “They wanted me to stare at a thing without blinking, see how long I could go without blinking — I guess it was a staring contest. It was kind of weird.”

Jackson focused on QB

On Saturday, Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson wanted NFL teams to know he’s a quarterback. Jackson denied an NFL media report that some NFL teams asked him to run through receiver drills, and then declined running the 40-yard dash or any other athletic testing other than throwing the football.

“I don’t need to show off my speed and show people I can make them miss,” Jackson said. “I have to show off my arm, because that’s where they doubt me.”

SDSU tight end held out

Dallas Goedert, the Britton, S.D., native who led all tight end prospects with 23 bench reps of 225 pounds, did not participate in on-field drills Saturday because of a hamstring injury suffered at the Senior Bowl.

Goedert, a South Dakota State product, is projected as a second-round pick by NFL.com. He’s expected to showcase his athleticism for NFL evaluators at SDSU’s pro day March 30.