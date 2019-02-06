If coverage of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was roughly 99.9 percent positive during his rookie season and second-year ascent to MVP candidate, it has taken a turn in the last year or so.

Hints of discord came rushing to the forefront a few weeks back when Philly Voice published a piece anonymously quoting several of Wentz's Eagles teammates being critical of the QB. The words "selfish" and "egotistical" were used, painting a far different picture of Wentz than the one to which most people — particularly those who followed his career at North Dakota State — were accustomed.

Wentz has spent a considerable amount of his NFL career rehabbing injuries. And now it seems he is working on rehabbing his image.

"It's never fun to read, but to an extent, you look at it and be like, 'Well, if someone did have this perception of me, why? What have I done wrong? What can I get better at?'" he said, per the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. mrand@startribune.com.