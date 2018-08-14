Vikings fans don’t have much love for the Eagles or their fans given the aftermath of the NFC title game in Philadelphia, but perhaps they can agree that at least one Eagles supporter pulled off a pretty solid burn.

Per SI.com, an Eagles fan living in Massachusetts raised $5,000 through a GoFundMe campaign to put up a billboard near the Patriots’ Gillette Stadium home celebrating the critical sack of Tom Brady that helped seal the Super Bowl in Minneapolis in February.

The billboard is positioned on a road traveled by Patriots fans traveling to Gillette from Boston — and they’ll pass by it on their way to the stadium Thursday when the Patriots have a preseason rematch with the Eagles. It is slated to be up until early September.

OK, come to think of it … that’s just not very nice. Maybe you don’t have to like Eagles fans as a result of this. Anyway, here’s the fan tweeting a picture of the billboard celebrating the Eagles’ one Super Bowl title (as opposed to the Patriots’ five championships):