PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce got attention for his impassioned and profane speech after the team's Super Bowl parade, but he's now communicating through music.
The jazz band from Kelce's Ohio high school alma mater was performing at a Philadelphia high school Thursday when he decided to lend some help. He borrowed one boy's saxophone and sat in with the Cleveland Heights High School band. He then stayed on to play with Philly's Central High School band, too.
He seemed to be holding his own, tapping his foot to the beat.
He's providing all kinds of inspiration for Philadelphia these days.
On Monday he gave a talk to the Phillies about being bold.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Charges: Mpls. father raped, chained, beat twin daughters in what officials call 'torture'
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Supreme Court delays Alabama execution
The Latest on the scheduled execution of an Alabama inmate(all times local):
TV & Media
Church: Cardinal's 'nighty-night, baby' tweet was for sister
A New Jersey archbishop raised a few eyebrows when he tweeted "Nighty-night, baby. I love you," but his spokesman says it was an errant message intended for his sister.
National
Sheriff: School officer never went inside to confront gunman
The armed officer on duty at the Florida school where a shooter killed 17 people never went inside to engage the gunman and has been placed under investigation, officials announced Thursday.
National
Kansas lawmakers cancel debate on NRA-backed gun safety bill
Kansas legislators canceled debate Thursday on allowing elementary schools to offer a National Rifle Association-backed firearms safety course, responding to concerns such a step would be inappropriate the week after the mass shooting at a Florida high school.
National
The Latest: Spared Texas inmate expresses gratitude
The Latest on the scheduled execution of a Texas inmate (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.