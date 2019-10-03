PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (KEHL'-see) is tackling a new role: fatherhood.
Kelce and his wife, Kylie, welcomed their new daughter, Wyatt Elizabeth, this week.
Kelce and the team posted a photo of mother and baby Thursday.
The baby is holding up two fingers, and Kelce quipped in a social media caption that she "chunked up the deuces on her way out."
Fans were quick to congratulate the family, ask if she can play cornerback and modify the picture to add a tiny Mummer's hat on the baby's head.
Kelce donned a Mummer's getup for the city's first-ever Super Bowl parade in February 2018. It was a nod to Philadelphia's raucous annual New Year parade.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Twins overmatched by Yankees 10-4 in Game 1 of ALDS
Friday was the Twins' 14th consecutive postseason loss, setting a major league record for October futility, and their 11th in a row to New York.
Twins
Yanks, Twins epitome of baseball's 3 True Outcomes
Not until the 42nd pitch of the night was a ball was put in play to a fielder.
Twins
LeMahieu, Yankees torment Twins again, 10-4 in ALDS opener
DJ LeMahieu homered and drove in four runs, Gleyber Torres broke a tie with a two-run double and the New York Yankees extended their October mastery of the Minnesota Twins with a 10-4 victory Friday night in the AL Division Series opener.
Wild
Mitch Marner scores twice, Maple Leafs beat Blue Jackets 4-1
On the road for the first time this season, two of Toronto's stars and one newcomer did enough scoring to help keep the Maple Leafs unbeaten.
Sports
Fox Sports North names two for its Gophers hockey broadcasts
Fox Sports North (FSN), currently scheduled to televise 19 Gophers men's hockey games this season, on Friday announced two additions to its broadcast team for…