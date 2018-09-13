To the youth soccer team who may have had its uniforms stolen, please contact the Eagan police.

Officers recovered more than 40 new youth soccer uniforms when they arrested a 24-year-old man on Tuesday.

Police were responding to a possible restraining order violation in the 900 block of Yankee Doodle Road when they recognized the license plate of the suspect's vehicle from a felony theft over the weekend.

While making the stop, officers found more than $1,000 worth of clothing in the vehicle, including the black, yellow, red and navy soccer jerseys with the words "Karen Youth United" stamped on the back, said police spokesman Aaron Machtemes.

Several other items of clothing were traced to a theft at a nearby outlet mall. Those items have been returned to the stores, Machtemes said.

But they have not been able to determine the rightful owners of the uniforms.

Eagan police are seeking the team that goes with this jersey.

"We don't know how they got there and believe they are stolen as well," Machtemes said. "We are trying to identify the owners,"

It's not clear if "Karen" refers to the Karen people, an ethnic group that lives primarily in the Thailand-Burma (or Myanmar) region. The Karen Organization of Minnesota says St. Paul is home to one of the largest Karen communities in America, with more than 17,000 people settling there since the early 2000s.

The suspect was booked into the Dakota County jail on a misdemeanor charge of providing false information to a peace officer, felony theft, and a warrant for simple robbery.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Eagan police at 651-675-5799 or eaganpd@cityofeagan.com.