Eagan police are investigating the near-drowning of a 5-year-old boy at a swimming pool on the city’s north side.
Emergency crews responded about 11 a.m. to the incident at Foxridge Estates, an apartment complex located at 3367 Coachman Road, just north of Yankee Doodle Road. Officer Aaron Machtemes, a police spokesman, said the boy was taken to Regions Hospital, where his condition is unknown.
Additional details will be posted to Startribune.com as they are released.
STAFF REPORT
