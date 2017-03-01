Eagan police are used to taking suspects into custody, but they usually have two legs. On Wednesday, officers corralled a couple with four legs: Two llamas out for a stroll.
Officers spotted the animals known for their soft wooly fleece on Skyline Drive. There was no word on what offense they committed. Maybe loitering?
Roads are still icy in spots, 2 runaway llamas in custody on Skyline Drive. pic.twitter.com/A4lOML0Vf3— Eagan Police (@EaganPolice) March 1, 2017
