Longtime Eagan Mayor Michael Maguire was well over the legal limit when he crashed his SUV into a snowbank on a weekend night in his neighborhood, according to drunken driving charges.

Maguire, 52, is charged with two gross-misdemeanor counts of third-degree drunken driving in connection after he was spotted Jan. 11 inside his stuck SUV with the engine running.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were notified about 8 p.m. of an SUV in a snowbank at Dakota Path and Shadow Creek Curve.

A responding police officer approached Maguire behind the wheel and detected the odor of alcohol, slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.

Maguire refused the officer’s request for him to perform a field sobriety test. “Swaying and staggering,” Maguire needed help being led to the squad car, where he was arrested.

Eagan Mayor Michael Maguire participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for the Minnesota Vikings training facility in 2016. Credit: Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune file

A preliminary breath test measured his blood alcohol content at 0.19%, more than twice the legal limit for driving in Minnesota.

Maguire’s attorney, James Blumberg, said he is waiting to comment about the allegations until his client’s Feb. 12 court appearance.

The case is being prosecuted by the Hastings City Attorney’s Office in order to avoid a conflict of interest.

Until now, Maguire’s driving history in Minnesota has included nothing more serious than a speeding ticket more than four years ago.

Maguire was charged by summons. There is no immediate word on whether the charges are affecting his ability to serve as mayor.

Maguire was first elected mayor in 2006 while a City Council member. He is currently serving his fourth term for the south metro suburb of roughly 66,000 residents.

Away from his municipal duties, Maguire is a public affairs and media relations professional.