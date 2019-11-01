A 13-year-old Eagan seventh-grader was killed after the rear tire on his bike was struck by a car early Friday on Diffley Road near the Dakota Hills Middle School, according to police and the school district.

Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan Superintendent Mary Kreger sent an e-mail to parents and identified the student as Patric Vitek. "It pains us deeply to inform you of the loss of one of our students," she wrote to middle school parents as well as those from nearby Northview Elementary.

Eagan police said they responded to a call at 7:20 a.m. about a crash involving a child on a bike on the 1000 block of Diffley Road.

Officers arrived to find Vitek, lying in the road with multiple injuries. He was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul where he was declared dead.

The driver of the vehicle was headed east on Diffley in the center lane "when they struck the rear tire of Patric's bicycle," police said.

The investigation is ongoing and police provided no additional information about the vehicle, the identity of the driver or the possible cause of the crash.

Diffley is a major road in the southeastern suburb.

Kreger said the schools have additional personnel and counselors at both the middle and elementary schools to support students and staff.

A district spokesman said there was no additional comment other than that they are "doing everything we can to support the students and families."