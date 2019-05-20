– For weeks, Europe's far-right populists have been dashing across the continent, joining arms and presenting themselves as a united front that will batter the political establishment and score a big breakthrough in this week's elections for the European Parliament.

Their latest group hug came in Milan on Saturday evening, where Italy's firebrand, Matteo Salvini, preened with France's far right icon, Marine Le Pen, and nearly a dozen other populist leaders. They bashed the European Union, migrants and Islam and promised the dawn of a new, nationalist era.

But it was telling what they did not talk about: the scandal that erupted this weekend in Austria, which led to the collapse of the nation's coalition government after the far-right vice chancellor was caught on a video promising favors to a woman claiming to be a Russian investor.

The scandal has rocked Austria. The vice chancellor, a leader of the far-right Freedom Party, quickly resigned, and new elections have been called for September. But it is also rippling across Europe, only days before the European parliamentary elections, as a reminder that Russia has deep ties to many other populist parties, too.

"What's strange," said Tom Tugendhat, a Conservative Party lawmaker in Britain, "is how many of these nationalist movements seem to be in favor of Russia, not their own country."

It is too soon to know whether the Austria scandal will influence the European Parliament elections, which begin Thursday and end Sunday. The elections are critical in shaping the course of the European Union for the next five years, especially as mainstream leaders have struggled to win back alienated voters.

Indeed, the vote has set up a stark contrast: Even as the populists are playing to anger and nationalism, mainstream leaders are trying to sell their apathetic voters on maintaining the course. President Emmanuel Macron of France, who embodies the European establishment, argues that "more Europe" is needed, not less.

"This election is between the builders and the breakers," said Marietje Schaake, a liberal Dutch legislator. "Will people come out to vote because they know what's at stake?"

Many far-right populists regard the elections as a barometer of just how angry and alienated Europe really is, and as their best chance in years to expand their power in Brussels, the seat of the European Union. Populists are not expected to win the biggest number of the Parliament's 751 seats, let alone a majority, but analysts predict a major electoral breakthrough that is certain to disrupt European politics.

Before this weekend, Russia had not been a major issue in the elections, if one at all. But the close ties between Austria's Freedom Party with Russia are hardly an anomaly.

Salvini, the leader of the populist League in Italy, has long been outspoken in his praise of President Vladimir Putin. Le Pen is strongly pro-Russia, and her far-right party once received loans from a Russian state bank.

For years, Putin has cultivated ties to extremist parties in Europe as allies in his effort to encourage political fragmentation in the European Union. Many of the continent's mainstream parties have regarded Putin with either wariness or outright distrust, while many populist leaders have called for closer ties to Russia.

Russia is clearly interested in the outcome of the European Parliament elections. European Union investigators, advocacy groups and academics say websites and social media accounts linked to Russia are spreading huge amounts on online disinformation intended to discredit the mainstream parties in the run-up to this week's races.

Invoking issues like migration, terrorism and Islamophobia, far-right and far-left populists place blame on remote bureaucrats in Brussels and call for devolving more power to national governments. They hope the election will both gum up Brussels and give them extra leverage in domestic politics, which is what many of them care most about.