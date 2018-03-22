Some of the closest trading partners of the United States will receive a temporary reprieve from tariffs on aluminum and steel imports, the top U.S. trade official said Thursday, a day before the measures were set to kick in.

The decision was sure to relieve anxious U.S. partners, even as it raised questions about whether the tariffs would be able to protect U.S. metal industries with so many loopholes. The European Union, Brazil, South Korea, Australia and Argentina were on the list announced by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer at a Senate hearing. Canada and Mexico had already been exempted.

World leaders had subjected Washington to a furious lobbying effort to remove the tariff burden, announced by President Donald Trump earlier this month, warning of a trade war and saying they did not see why long-standing military allies should be slapped with the import taxes on national security grounds, the basis Trump used to take the action.

"The idea that the president has is that, based on a certain set of criteria, some countries should get out," Lighthizer said. "What he has decided to do is to pause the imposition of the tariffs with respect to those countries."

Lighthizer said Wednesday that he expected that negotiations about permanent exemptions to the tariffs would be resolved by the end of April, creating pressure on the countries to reach a deal with Washington on measures that would satisfy Trump's desire to improve the U.S. trade relationship with them.

The hardest-hit countries when the steel tariffs go into effect Friday will be Russia, Turkey and Taiwan.

A succession of senior European officials has visited Washington in recent days, including German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier and the top E.U. trade official, Cecilia Malmström. She returned to Brussels on Thursday from a meeting with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, after pushing hard for relief from the tariffs.

U.S. officials have demanded commitments from their trading partners that they take steps to reduce U.S. trade deficits and agree to work with them on pushing China to engage in fairer trade practices.

E.U. leaders are meeting in the E.U. capital for a previously scheduled summit where transatlantic trade issues have taken on a dominant role. They have said they want to avoid a trade war, but that if the tariffs were to go into effect, they would likely impose countermeasures against a range of U.S. products, including bourbon, corn and motorcycles.

"If it's confirmed, that would be good news. We are no threat to the U.S. economy," European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said after the announcement.

Other officials had also sought to defuse the tense transatlantic conversation.

"There are opportunities to calm down the situation," said Jyrki Katainen, a top European official for economic issues. "Things look brighter than a week ago."

National leaders entered their first closed-door meeting shortly before Lighthizer made the announcement, but some had expressed cautious optimism beforehand. "We need to preserve international trade, which is good for everyone," French President Emmanuel Macron said as he entered the meeting. He spoke Wednesday to Trump by phone and will make a state visit in late April.