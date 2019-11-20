– When Gordon Sondland enters the ornate House hearing room for televised testimony Wednesday morning, he’ll be something of a jump ball in the contest between Republicans and Democrats to control narratives of the Ukraine case — a witness who could provide crucial testimony for either side, but whom both regard with suspicion.

A former big-dollar donor to Republicans who was rewarded with a plum ambassadorship, Sondland says he told the Ukrainians that U.S. foreign aid and a White House meeting with the president were contingent on conducting investigations into the Biden family.

And unlike other witnesses in the impeachment case, Sondland had direct conversations with President Donald Trump about relations with Ukraine, making him a key witness.

But Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union, has already had to change the story he presented to impeachment investigators — the result of reading other witnesses’ opening statements that he said had “refreshed [his] recollection.”

That has made Sondland potentially not only one of the most important witnesses, but also one of the least credible — a perilous combination. His testimony could bolster the Democrats’ case or give Republicans an opening to undercut it.

“This impeachment inquiry will come down to [Wednesday], regardless of which side you’re on, pro-impeachment or not,” GOP Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina said Tuesday. “His interactions were probably the ones that were closest to the president.”

Neither party is ready in advance to declare Sondland untrustworthy: Both hope his testimony could help their side. That could change significantly based on what he says publicly. Lawmakers in both parties are prepping exacting questions.

A central issue is the extent to which Trump knowingly was involved in efforts to pressure the Ukrainians to investigate Biden and other Democrats.

Sondland’s testimony is key on that point. If he strengthens the link to Trump and comes across as trustworthy, public support for the impeachment inquiry could increase. Conversely, if doubts linger around his truthfulness, Democrats will have a hard time resting their case upon his words.

“He is a first-person [witness], so he’s pretty important to us,” said Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn.

For undecided lawmakers — and members of the public — a first-person account could be decisive.

“The closer you get to firsthand knowledge of what happened, it removes any kind of discussion that there wasn’t [any] using [of] American power to extract something from the Ukraine,” said Rep. Francis Rooney, R-Fla., who has emerged as one of the few Republicans who is open to supporting the impeachment effort.

Sondland will be testifying under oath, meaning he could be subject to perjury charges if he is found to be lying to Congress.

Sondland told lawmakers in a sworn statement after his closed-door deposition that during a Sept. 1 meeting with a top adviser to the Ukrainian president, he delivered a dire message: If President Volodymyr Zelensky didn’t publicly promise an investigation, military aid and a pivotal White House meeting would not materialize. He called it an “anti-corruption statement.”

Lt. Col. Alexander ­Vindman, a National Security Council official, told lawmakers in a public hearing Tuesday that Sondland began to deliver a similar warning more than a month earlier. At a July meeting at the White House, Sondland started to tell Ukrainian officials that they had to deliver on the investigations in order to get a White House meeting with Trump, ­Vindman said.

John Bolton, Trump’s national security adviser at the time, cut Sondland off by abruptly ending the meeting, Vindman testified.

Sondland indicated during his closed-door deposition that he didn’t recall much from the July 10 meeting and didn’t recall saying much at all.

Democrats say it will be up to the public to determine Sondland’s trustworthiness.

“I’ll hold judgment on his credibility because this is a time to test evidence,” said Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., an Intelligence Committee member. It’s common for witnesses to adjust their testimony during an investigation, he said. “He has shown a willingness to evolve, and he gave one version of events in his deposition and after other witnesses testified, amended his version.”