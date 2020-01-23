Brett Diamond has helped coordinate more than a dozen Super Bowls during his time working for the National Football League and the Minnesota Vikings.

This week he is in the driver’s seat of another historic sporting event: the Call of Duty League Launch Weekend, a three-day extravaganza that begins Friday and will be the largest e-sports event the Twin Cities has hosted.

Thousands of spectators are expected to descend into downtown Minneapolis to cheer on their favorite players as they duke it out in the first-person shooter video game.

“Obviously, this is not an event quite to the extent of the Super Bowl, but it’s our Super Bowl,” said Diamond, chief operating officer of Wise Ventures Esports that manages the new Minnesota Røkkr e-sports franchise.

The multiday event, which ends Sunday, will serve as the launch of not only the recently announced Røkkr (pronounced “rocker”) team but also Activision Blizzard’s new e-sports league which pits teams from across the world against each other shooting it out in its popular “Call of Duty” video game.

The launch weekend will be a high-production, celebrity-packed affair held at the Armory in Minneapolis which will thrust the local e-sports industry, which is still little known to the general public, onto a prominent stage.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for us as a new team in a new league to host the first ever event. … We can be looking back at this league in 10 years, 20 years, 30 years the same way that people today look back at the first NBA game or the first NFL game. We honestly believe that esports has that kind of runway and that this is a historic event,” Diamond said.

All 12 teams including those from Paris, London and Toronto are in town to compete live in person. The matches have been “cherry picked” for matchups between teams with large rivalries or interesting stories, Diamond said. For instance, the Røkkr has a “grudge match” against regional rival Chicago Huntsmen on Saturday night in which Røkkr co-owner Gary Vaynerchuk will be on hand. The last match of the weekend pits the Røkkr against the Toronto Ultra in a Battle of the North.

Timberwolves basketball stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins are scheduled to play a match on Sunday against yet-to-be-announced celebrities. On Friday night, Shredders, the new indie rap project from Doomtree members P. O. S, Sims, Lazerbeak, and Paper Tiger, is scheduled to perform.

Organizers are expecting crowds of about 10,000 people for the entire weekend though as of Wednesday afternoon, there were still a few hundred tickets left available for each day, Diamond said.

The Wilf family, who also owns the Vikings, started the Wise Ventures investment fund in 2018 that launched the Røkkr team.

Last October, the Minnesota Røkkr, which was derived from an old Norse word for “twilight” commonly associated with Ragnarøkkr, the end of the world in Norse mythology, debuted. The logo for the team portrays a dark figure clad in a horned helmet.

This month, the Røkkr organization moved from its temporary location in the co-working WeWork offices in Capella Tower in Minneapolis to its new nearly 11,000-square-foot headquarters and training facility on the Viking Lakes campus in Eagan. This week the Røkkr team has been bootcamping with the other teams or practicing in person at the facility.

“This facility is an incredible investment by the Wilfs and the ownership group,” Diamond said.