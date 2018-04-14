WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A big cigarette name is recalling the power units used for about 2.6 million electronic cigarettes.
R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. has issued a nationwide safety recall of all Vuse Vibe power units after consumer reports that batteries malfunctioned and caused the units to overheat and create a fire risk. No injuries have been reported.
R.J. Reynolds Vapor markets the Vuse brand of e-cigarettes. The subsidiary of British American Tobacco says owners should stop using the product or charging the power unit and contact the company to receive a refund.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
3M technology is front and center in move toward electric and autonomous cars
It's working across its business groups to develop a long menu of high-tech car products.
Business
Former Tronc Chairman Ferro selling all of his company stock
A former chairman of the Tronc company who stepped down amid sexual-misconduct allegations is selling all of his stock for about $228 million.
National
The Latest: UN council rejects Russia resolution on Syria
The Latest on U.S.-led missile strikes on Syria (all times local):
Business
E-cigarette brand's 2.6M power units being recalled
A big cigarette name is recalling the power units used for about 2.6 million electronic cigarettes.
National
Facebook CEO didn't have all the answers for Congress
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg often came across as one of the smartest people in the room as he jousted with U.S. lawmakers demanding to know how and why his company peers into the lives of its 2.2 billion users. But while some questions were elementary, others left Zuckerberg unable to offer clear explanations or specific answers.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.