MARSEILLE, France — Seventh-seeded Damir Dzumhur staved off four match points to beat Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan in the first round of the Open 13 on Monday.
The Bosnian won 6-7 (6), 7-6 (3), 6-1 and will face Thomas Fabbiano of Italy in the second round.
Fabbiano beat Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-4 despite the 17-year-old wild card serving up seven aces.
Julien Benneteau of France also won in straight sets but the 2010 finalist will find it tougher against fifth-seeded Roberto Buatista Agut in the second round.
Benneteau had to save three break points to beat Malek Jaziri of Tunisia 6-4, 6-3.
The 36-year-old Benneteau is the oldest player in the draw and will retire after Wimbledon.
