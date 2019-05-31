TOKYO — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed deep concerns about the escalating U.S.-China trade war and its impact on the global economy, including that of his country.
Duterte, who is visiting Japan for talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, says a protracted dispute would shrink world trade and investment.
He told reporters that the trade war is creating uncertainty and tension, and added: "There must be a resolution soon."
Duterte also urged more foreign investment in the Philippines, claiming he has eradicated corruption and that investments are safe.
Duterte and Abe later Friday were to discuss security concerns and other issues.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Poland's leaders campaign to save wild cows from slaughter
Poland's ruling party leader and the president have weighed in to save the lives of a herd of some 180 cows and bulls that went feral after years of neglect and were ordered slaughtered.
World
Spain calls on UN to revise report on jailed Catalans
Spain's caretaker government is calling on the United Nations to revise an expert panel's conclusion calling for the release of three jailed Catalan officials on trial for pushing for independence in the northeastern region of Catalonia.
World
Hackers take down Iranian social security website
Iran's semi-official ILNA news agency says hackers took down the website belonging to the country's non-governmental Social Security Organization.
World
Police officers will face charges over yellow vest protests
A leading French prosecutor says some police officers will face trial over the police violence that have taken place at protests by people wearing yellow vests.
World
Dutch hostage held by Filipino militants killed in gunbattle
A long-held Dutch hostage was fatally shot by his militant captors Friday when he tried to escape during a gunbattle in the jungles of the southern Philippines, military officials said.