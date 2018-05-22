MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine president has told drug suspects in a central province to look for a way to get arrested and then stay in jail if they want to live longer, in his latest threat under his bloody anti-drug crackdown.
President Rodrigo Duterte did not identify the targets of his warning in a televised speech Tuesday, but referred to people who grew rich through illegal drugs in Cebu province.
Duterte warned: "You want to live longer? Stay in jail. ... Do not go out of that facility. It would not be healthy for you."
Police, however, fatally shot a town mayor linked to illegal drugs inside a jail in 2016 in what they said was a shootout, but government investigators declared it a rubout.
