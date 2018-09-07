MANILA, Philippines — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has decided not to seek the arrest of an opposition senator who has taken refuge in the Senate without a court warrant.
The decision could ease a three-day standoff between Duterte and one of his fiercest critics.
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque told a news conference Friday in Jordan, where Duterte is winding up a visit, that the president made the decision "to abide with the rule of law" after a long discussion with Cabinet officials who were traveling with him.
In a signed proclamation made public Tuesday, Duterte voided the 2011 amnesty of Trillanes, who once joined mutinies as a navy officer, and ordered his arrest. Trillanes refused to leave the Senate, saying Duterte's order was illegal.
