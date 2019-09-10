THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch police say a 27-year-old woman has died as a result of injuries sustained in a shooting that also claimed the lives of two children and a police officer.
Police said in a tweet Tuesday morning that the woman, whose identity was not released, died following the "family drama" in the city of Dordrecht.
On Monday night, police said that two children, who were aged 8 and 12, had died along with a 35-year-old police officer, who was suspected of being the shooter.
Police have not said if the victims are related, but say the shooting in a house on the southern edge of Dordrecht is believed to be a family incident.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Former Japanese empress leaves hospital after cancer surgery
Former Japanese Empress Michiko was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday after undergoing breast cancer surgery, and bowed politely to the staff as she left.
World
Global shares mixed as investors look to rate decisions
Global shares were mixed Tuesday after a day of listless trading on Wall Street, as investors awaited signs on global interest rates.
World
Saudi Aramco CEO signals local listing coming 'very soon'
The chief executive of Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil firm that is seen as the kingdom's crown jewel, said Tuesday that the company is ready for a local listing on the kingdom's stock exchange and that it will happen "very soon."
World
Climate change, trade woes reshape Frankfurt auto show
The headwinds buffeting the auto industry are making themselves felt at the Frankfurt Motor Show, with companies confronting a slowdown in sales due to global trade uncertainty and pressure from governments to lower emissions of air pollutants and greenhouse gases.
World
Johnson suspends UK Parliament after latest Brexit defeat
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has succeeded in his plan to suspend Britain's rebellious Parliament for five weeks, but he has achieved little else in his first prolonged jousting with legislators determined to prevent a no-deal Brexit.