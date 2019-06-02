BERLIN — Dutch sea rescue services say they have saved a migrant trying to cross the English Channel on a makeshift raft.
The Royal Netherlands Sea Rescue Institution, or KNRM, tweeted that the man was picked up Sunday morning near Ijmuiden, west of Amsterdam.
Dutch media reported that the man appeared to be a 26-year-old refugee from Eritrea who wanted to reach England.
The raft he'd built had no engine and only a sail made from a piece of plastic.
It was discovered on a busy shipping route used by freighters.
3 bombings in Afghan capital; 2 killed, 2 reporters injured
Three explosions struck the Afghan capital on Sunday, killing at least two people and injuring 24 others, officials said. At least two Afghan journalists were also injured in the blasts, according to a local non-governmental media organization.
Israel's Netanyahu fires hawkish cabinet minister rivals
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has fired his education and justice ministers, days after parliament voted to hold new elections.
Pentagon tells White House to stop politicizing military
The Pentagon has told the White House to stop politicizing the military, amid a furor over a Trump administration order to have the Navy ship named for the late U.S. Sen. John McCain hidden from view during President Donald Trump's recent visit to Japan.
UN says migrant boat capsized off Libya's coast
The U.N. migration agency says a boat carrying dozens of Europe-bound migrants has capsized off Libya's Mediterranean coast, as the search for survivors continues.