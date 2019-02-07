THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch foreign minister says the Netherlands is in diplomatic discussions with Russia about his country's assertion that Moscow bears legal responsibility for the downing of a passenger jet over Ukraine in 2014.

Foreign Minister Stef Blok told Dutch reporters Thursday that there are "diplomatic contacts to see if we can begin formal talks about national responsibility for shooting down MH17."

The Netherlands and Australia last year said they were holding Russia legally responsible for the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 on July 17, 2014, over conflict-ravaged eastern Ukraine. All 298 passengers and crew were killed.

International investigators last year said they had strong evidence that the Buk missile system that brought down the flight came from a Russia-based military unit.

Russia denies involvement.