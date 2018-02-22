THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch prosecutors said Thursday they will not open a criminal investigation into four major tobacco companies on charges including attempted murder or manslaughter, saying such a case would be unlikely to lead to a conviction.
Amsterdam lawyer Benedicte Ficq filed a criminal complaint in 2016 seeking a prosecution. Hospitals, doctors and other groups have since joined the call.
But prosecutors said in a written statement that they see no prospect within current laws of a successful case against tobacco companies.
"Smoking is deadly and the design of cigarettes contributes to that, but the tobacco producers do not ... act in breach of the laws and rules," the statement said.
