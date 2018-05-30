THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch police say they shot and wounded a man who was standing on the balcony of a residential apartment block and reportedly was waving an ax and shouting "Allahu akbar."
In a series of tweets, Rotterdam police say the shooting happened early Wednesday afternoon in Schiedam when police tried unsuccessfully to calm the man. When an arrest team entered the apartment, the man attempted to attack them and injured a police dog.
Police say they are investigating the man's background. His identity was not released.
The confrontation came a day after a man in Belgium attacked and killed two female police officers and fatally shot a passer-by.
