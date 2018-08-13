THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Police in Amsterdam are questioning a man detained on suspicion of throwing home-made explosive devices at the Turkish consulate in the Dutch capital.
Police spokeswoman Marijke Stor said Monday that a 34-year-old Dutch man arrested following the incident on Saturday night remains in custody. Police fired a warning shot as they arrested the man, whose identity was not released.
Stor says detectives are trying to establish exactly what happened and a possible motive.
Consul general Tolga Orkun told Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency that a man hurled three home-made explosive devices at the building on Amsterdam's Museum Square.
Orkun says security camera footage shows the first device bursting into flames in the building's garden. A second, which Orkun described as a Molotov cocktail, did not catch fire. Another device also did not fully detonate.
____
Associated Press writer Suzan Fraser in Ankara contributed.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.