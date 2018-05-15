THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch prosecutors say police received an anonymous tip in March that a man who is accused of stabbing three people in The Hague was possibly planning a terror attack.

However, prosecutors said in a statement Tuesday that they still are investigating the 31-year-old man's motives and have not charged him with a terror offense.

The statement says police haven't found any evidence at his home that would connect him to terrorist ideology and no terror groups have claimed the May 5 violence.

Prosecutors say the suspect was a patient at a mental health facility when the anonymous tip came in and it was not enough for police to detain him.

Hague police shot the suspect in the legs after he injured the three and said he was known for "confused behavior."