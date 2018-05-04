AMSTERDAM — Dutch police have detained a man who screamed during a national service commemorating the Netherlands' war dead.

The man briefly screamed Friday evening shortly before thousands of people observed two minutes of silence at the national service on Amsterdam's Dam Square that was attended by King Willem-Alexander and other dignitaries.

Police quickly surrounded him, cuffed his hands behind his back and led him away. The two minutes of silence went ahead undisturbed at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT).

Earlier in the day, activists said they had called off a planned noisy demonstration during the service. The activists say the commemoration ignores the thousands of people who died during the Indonesian war for independence from Dutch colonial rule. A judge on Thursday banned the demonstration.