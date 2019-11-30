THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch police are continuing their hunt for an attacker who stabbed three youth on a street in The Hague that was crowded with Black Friday shoppers.
Police have yet to establish a motive. The victims were treated in a hospital and released late Friday.
Police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper said there were no updates in the investigation early Saturday.
The attack in the Netherlands came hours after a man wearing a fake explosive vest stabbed several people in London, killing two, before he was fatally shot by officers. Police are treating it as a terrorist attack.
