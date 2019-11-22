THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Police say two trains in the southern Netherlands may have been hit by gunfire. Nobody was injured in either train.
Breda police tweeted Friday night that a passenger train traveling from the city of Tilburg to nearby Breda, close to the border with Belgium, "could possibly have been shot." Five windows were damaged.
Police also say that a train using the same tracks arrived in the southeastern city of Eindhoven with a broken window also possibly caused by gunfire.
Breda police say that forensic experts will examine both trains Saturday to establish what happened.
Nobody was immediately detained, and police appealed for witnesses.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Bolivian officials accuse Evo Morales of terrorism, sedition
Bolivia's interim government accused ousted President Evo Morales of terrorism and sedition on Friday for purportedly organizing highway blockades intended to prevent food from reaching some cities.
World
North Korea says it's gained nothing from US but `betrayal'
North Korea's U.N. Mission says the country has gained "nothing but a sense of betrayal" since its leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump committed to establishing a new relationship.
World
Dutch police: 2 trains possibly hit by gunfire; no injuries
Police say two trains in the southern Netherlands may have been hit by gunfire. Nobody was injured in either train.
World
4 protesters killed, raising death toll in Baghdad clashes
Iraqi security forces clashed with anti-government protesters on a historic Baghdad street near a key bridge for the second day on Friday, killing four and bringing the death toll from the fierce outburst of fighting to 14, security and medical officials said.
World
With da Silva out of prison, Workers' Party seeks strategy
As Brazil's largest leftist party gathers to plan the future, a figure that has dominated its past looms ever larger.