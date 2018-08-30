THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A Dutch judge is extending by two weeks the detention of a 26-year-old man who allegedly threatened to attack the organizer of a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest.
Prosecutors said in a statement Thursday that an investigating judge ordered the suspect held while he is investigated on charges of making a terrorist threat, making preparations for a terrorist murder and incitement.
The man, reportedly a Pakistani citizen, was arrested Tuesday in The Hague on suspicion of terror offenses after he allegedly posted the threat, in Urdu, on Facebook a day earlier. Prosecutors say he was not armed.
The upcoming contest is being organized by anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders. It has sparked protests in Pakistan. Physical depictions of the prophet are forbidden in Islam and deeply offensive to Muslims.
