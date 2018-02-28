THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A Dutch court says the son — born out of wedlock — of a member of the royal house of Bourbon-Parma can use his father's name and the title of prince.

The country's highest administrative court, the Council of State, ruled Wednesday that 21-year-old Hugo Klynstra can now use the surname Bourbon-Parma.

The court adds that Klynstra "may also use the title prince and the predicate 'Royal Highness.'"

Klynstra is the son of Prince Carlos Bourbon-Parma, who is the eldest son Princess Irene and her ex-husband. Irene is the sister of former Dutch queen Beatrix.

The court says that its decision does not automatically make Klynstra a member of the house of Bourbon-Parma, saying "that is a private decision for the house itself."