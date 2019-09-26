THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch bank ABN AMRO says it is under investigation for possible breaches of the Netherlands' money laundering and terrorism financing legislation.
The bank announced the probe in a short statement Thursday and said it will cooperate fully with investigators.
Earlier this year, ABN AMRO revealed that the Dutch central bank had ordered it to check all of its retail customers for possible financial crimes as part of a government crackdown.
A year ago, Dutch bank ING, paid 775 million euros to settle a case linked to its failure to adequately prevent money laundering.
