THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A problem with an air traffic control communications system has briefly halted all flights to and from Amsterdam's busy Schiphol Airport.
The airport reported early Wednesday afternoon that the problem has grounded all flights. A few minutes later, the airport tweeted that departures were gradually resuming.
The Dutch air traffic control authority says in a tweet that it is deploying extra staff to tackle the problem that affected communications between air traffic controllers and pilots.
Details of the communications problem were not immediately available.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: Turkish court rules to free rights activist
The Latest on Turkey's currency crisis (all times local):
World
Germany deports 46 rejected Afghan asylum-seekers
German authorities say they have deported 46 Afghans whose asylum requests were rejected to their homeland.
World
The Latest: Death toll in Kabul suicide bombing rises to 15
The Latest on the war in Afghanistan (all times local):
World
Man charged over mail bomb, threats to Swedish gov't members
A 42-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder for sending a letter bomb to a bitcoin company in London and over threatening letters he sent to two dozen lawmakers in Sweden, including government members, Swedish authorities said Wednesday.
World
Afghan officials: Taliban attack in north kills 30 troops
A Taliban assault on two adjacent checkpoints in northern Afghanistan killed at least 30 soldiers and policemen, officials said, as life gradually returned to normal on Wednesday in parts of the eastern city of Ghazni after a massive, days-long insurgent attack, with sporadic gunbattles still underway in some neighborhoods.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.