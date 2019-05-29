Kevin Durant is traveling with Golden State to Toronto for the first two games of the NBA Finals, leaving open the chance he could be ready to return from a strained right calf in time for Game 2. Durant, who has missed the past five games since getting hurt in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against Houston, already has been ruled out for Game 1 on Thursday night.

As of Monday, he had yet to do any full-speed work on the court but he had done some shooting, coach Steve Kerr said. Warriors spokesman Raymond Ridder confirmed Durant was on the team plane that took off early afternoon West Coast time. The two-time defending champions held an optional practice Tuesday before traveling. There will be two full days off before Game 2 on Sunday, giving Durant time to get further on-court work done that the Warriors would need to see before he is medically cleared.

ASSOCIATED PRESS