Gophers junior guard Dupree McBrayer is back in the starting lineup Sunday against Rutgers after missing the last game with a right leg infection.

McBrayer wasn't in attendance for Minnesota's 86-81 loss Wednesday against No. 10 Miami (Fla.) at Williams Arena. But the 6-foot-5 slasher returned to practice Saturday and was a gametime decision for the Big Ten opener.

The Queens, N.Y. native had a slow start to the season scoring under double figures in his first two games, but he combined for 27 points in wins against Niagara and Western Carolina.

McBrayer, who tied a career-high with eight assists in a win against Alabama, averages 9.3 points, 3.6 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 24.1 minutes.

Freshman Isaiah Washington replaced McBrayer in the starting lineup Wednesday and had 14 points on 6-for-17 shooting with five turnovers in 27 minutes.