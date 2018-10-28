LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles is experiencing a so-called "sports equinox," with all five major professional U.S. sports teams playing at home on the same day: hockey, football, soccer, baseball and basketball. And two adventurous LA boosters plan on attending all five games.

City News Service reports the plan was hatched by Doane Liu, general manager of LA's tourism department, and Branimir Kvartuc, communications director for Councilman Joe Buscaino.

The pair will use ride-hailing services Sunday to catch the LA Kings, Rams, Galaxy, Dodgers and Clippers.

Liu and Kvartuc expect to spend about $700 each on tickets.

They'll be posting about their adventures on social media.

Kvartuc says the duo hopes to earn a place in the Guinness Book of World Records — but the feat is really all about civic pride.