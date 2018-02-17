Centennial's Gabbie Hughes and Anneke Linser made for a good pair Friday.

The duo, who have both committed to Minnesota Duluth, combined for three goals as Centennial defeated Blaine 3-0 at Roseville Ice Arena to win the Class 2A, Section 5 championship.

"It feels amazing. It's something that we always wanted," Linser said of going to state. "This is the best feeling ever."

Hughes scored two third-period goals, with Linser assisting on one. Linser had given them a 1-0 lead in the first period off an assist by Hughes. Hughes said she and Linser have good chemistry right now.

"We're working hard and harder with each other. Communication is key," Hughes said.

Blaine had chances in the second period during a scrum in front of the Cougars' net but could not score. Linser was called for tripping shortly after, but Centennial killed the penalty.

Blaine, the No. 3 seed in the bracket, held its first two section opponents to one goal each. No. 1 Centennial earned a first-round bye. Then, the Cougars defeated Rogers 5-1 to reach the section final against Blaine.

Centennial (23-3-1) twice defeated the Bengals (19-7-2) in the regular season. The Cougars will play next Thursday in the Class 2A state tournament at Xcel Energy Center.

"This is everything we wanted since I took over as head coach five years ago," Cougars coach Kristina King said. "It's been on the kids' bucket list, their dreams, and they've worked so hard."