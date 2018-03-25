SPRING BROOK, Wis. — The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating the killing of a 24-year-old Eau Claire man.
The agency said in a Sunday statement that a suspect has been identified, and the Dunn County District Attorney is likely to file charges later in the week. Authorities say the man's body was discovered Friday in a car in Dunn County.
The office says it's clear his injuries weren't self-inflicted. Authorities didn't name the victim or the suspect in the statement, and officials say the investigation is ongoing.
Authorities say the suspect in the case has been detained for other reasons.
