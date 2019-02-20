A data breach in early January may have exposed debit and credit card information for customers at more than 65 Dunn Bros. in Minnesota and seven other states, as well as a number of other popular restaurants around the Twin Cities.

The breach occurred between Jan. 3 and Jan. 24 through a networked point-of-sale systems hosted by Bemidji-based North Country Business Products, which sent out a public alert on Feb. 15.

North Country Business Products said it discovered suspicious activity on certain client networks on Jan. 4 that potentially access cardholders’ names, credit card numbers, expiration dates and the three or four digit security numbers.

The majority of Dunn Bros. affected by the breach were in Minnesota. But payment information on the coffee shop’s customers in Wisconsin, Iowa, North and South Dakota, Texas, Missouri and Tennessee could also have been accessed.

Other Minnesota establishments affected include: Burger Jones in Burnsville, Casa Rio in Anoka, Charlie’s Sports Bar in Becker, Chino Latino in Minneapolis, Hopper’s Bar and Grill in Waconia, Pittsburgh Blue in Maple Grove and Sebastian Joe’s on West Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis.

In a statement, North Country said it had fixed the issue and strengthened its systems.

Consumers are advised to review bank and credit card account statements regularly and to monitor credit reports. Report suspicious activity immediately. Consumers are entitled to one free credit report each year from all three major credit reporting bureaus. Visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call 1-877-322­-8228.