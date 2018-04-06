BOSTON — Want some fries with that doughnut?
Dunkin' Donuts is selling Donut Fries along with other non-traditional products as part of a new $2 snacking menu at a small number of its stores in the Boston area.
In addition to the fries, customers can also order pretzel bites, waffle-breaded chicken tenders, Munchkin dippers and a gluten-free brownie.
Dunkin' Donuts says the menu is paired with signature beverages and is designed as an afternoon snack.
The test will gather feedback from customers and employees to help determine whether to sell the items nationally.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Dunkin' Donuts selling fries, pretzels and chicken tenders
Want some fries with that doughnut?
National
China vows to fight US 'at any cost' as trade spat worsens
China vowed on Friday to fight the U.S. "at any cost" after President Donald Trump proposed slapping an additional $100 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods in an escalating trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.
National
Michigan approves ban on antidepressant tianeptine sodium
Michigan's governor has signed what's been described by state police as the nation's first statewide ban on the antidepressant tianeptine sodium.
Celebrities
UFC star McGregor facing criminal charges in New York City
Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights from UFC's biggest card of the year.
National
'Tired of being told no,' Trump freezes out his chief of staff
John Kelly, once empowered to bring order to a turbulent West Wing, has receded from view, his clout diminished, his word less trusted by staff and his guidance less tolerated by an increasingly go-it-alone president.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.