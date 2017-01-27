When Tim Hortons opened at Mall of America recently, there were lines out the door. The new Dunkin’ Donuts in New Hope has been non-stop crazy busy. Even in a metro with an abundance of locally made, handcrafted doughnuts in the oven at high-end bakeries and restaurants, Minnesotans obviously want more.
But how to decide between the area’s two newest fast-food chains? Let’s play a good old-fashioned game of “Would you rather...?” Just pick the coffee or doughnut that looks more scrumptious to you, and we’ll tell you which shop should provide your next on-the-go breakfast.
Not scientific enough for you? You can always just taste the stuff, like three top chefs did recently. See the results of their throwdown here.
