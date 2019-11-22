ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Tyler Duncan holed out from the eighth fairway for eagle Friday and wound up with his best score on the PGA Tour, a 9-under 61 that staked him to a two-shot lead going into the weekend at the RSM Classic.
Duncan added four birdies on the front nine of the Seaside course at Sea Island and went out in 29. His final birdie came after a tee shot to 7 feet on the 17th hole, and he saved par from 8 feet on the last.
He was at 14-under 128, two shots ahead of Sanderson Farms winner Sebastian Munoz (63), Rhein Gibson (64) and D.J. Trahan, whose 63 came on the Plantation Course.
Duncan's previous best score was 63 each of the last two years at the John Deere Classic.
