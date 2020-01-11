BALTIMORE — Everett Duncan scored 15 points and Stef Smith added 14 and Vermont beat UMBC 74-50 on Saturday.
Vermont (11-6, 1-1 America East) led 32-20 with 4:09 before halftime before the Retrievers (7-11, 0-3) went on a 14-3 run that continued 58 seconds into the second half.
Anthony Lamb made a 3-pointer, Ryan Davis followed with a layup and Ben Shungu added a jumper to give the Catamounts a 43-37 cushion with 16:52 left.
Later, Duncan hit a 3, Isaiah Powell followed with a jumper and the lead went to 56-42 with 11:25 to play and Vermont was never challenged again.
Lamb scored 12 and Shungu scored 11.
Brandon Horvath scored 14 for UMBC and Dimitrije Spasojevic 13.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
NDSU kills last-second James Madison drive, takes 8th FCS title
Redshirt freshman quarterback Trey Lance of Marshall, Minn., ran for 166 yards, and James Hendricks had an interception at the goal line in the final seconds for the Bison.
Vikings
Thielen set to play through ankle injury; Sendejo will fill in again
Receiver Adam Thielen put his heavily-taped ankle through a pregame warmup that lasted fewer than 10 minutes at Levi’s Stadium.
Wild
Boeser scores twice in Canucks' 6-3 win over Sabres
Brock Boeser and Jake Virtanen scored 1:24 apart in the third period, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-3 on Saturday.
Gophers
Jarrett with late block, Lafayette tops Loyola (Md.) 65-62
Lukas Jarrett blocked a layup with seven seconds remaining, Justin Jaworski scored on a breakaway and Lafayette defeated Loyola (Md.) 65-62 on Saturday, handing the Greyhounds their first home loss of the season.
Twins
Nationals' Max Scherzer 'good,' 'strong' and rarin' to go
With a "2019 World Series Champions" patch stitched onto the right sleeve of his white Washington Nationals jersey, and his eyes -- one brown, one blue -- open wide, Max Scherzer made it clear as clear can be Saturday that his neck is just fine and his preseason routine is same as ever.