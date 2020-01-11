BALTIMORE — Everett Duncan scored 15 points and Stef Smith added 14 and Vermont beat UMBC 74-50 on Saturday.

Vermont (11-6, 1-1 America East) led 32-20 with 4:09 before halftime before the Retrievers (7-11, 0-3) went on a 14-3 run that continued 58 seconds into the second half.

Anthony Lamb made a 3-pointer, Ryan Davis followed with a layup and Ben Shungu added a jumper to give the Catamounts a 43-37 cushion with 16:52 left.

Later, Duncan hit a 3, Isaiah Powell followed with a jumper and the lead went to 56-42 with 11:25 to play and Vermont was never challenged again.

Lamb scored 12 and Shungu scored 11.

Brandon Horvath scored 14 for UMBC and Dimitrije Spasojevic 13.