A 16-year-old boy was shot to death in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Duluth early Monday morning.

Ausineese Aubin Dufault was found dead inside a residence in the 2100 Block of W. 3rd St. when officers answered a call of shots fired at 2:47 a.m., the Duluth Police Department announced in a news release.

Authorities were investigating the scene Monday and gave few details, though they said they believed there was no threat to the public.

Dufault has had earlier run-ins with the law. Duluth Police spokeswoman Ingrid Hornibrook said Dufault, who is from the Duluth area, had been arrested at the same residence in April and was charged with shooting a female who was getting into a car. In that incident, a bullet ricocheted off the car and hit the female’s head, Hornibrook said.

Pam Louwagie