– Essentia Health is tearing down housing to build a parking ramp to serve the overhaul of its downtown campus.

To compensate for the lost homes while the city endures a crisis of affordable housing, Essentia is donating $1.4 million to One Roof Community Housing for its 52-unit affordable housing complex in the Central Hillside neighborhood, which is expected to cost $18.5 million.

The new ramp, across the street from an existing ramp at the corner of East First Street and Fourth Avenue East, will be city-owned and paid for with $36.4 million in state money.

Parking for patients and employees is already at capacity and the ramp will "relieve parking problems and traffic congestion in our neighborhood," Jon Pryor, president of Essentia Health's East Market, said in a statement.

The plans will go before the Duluth City Council for approval on Monday.

"The new city parking ramp is another example of how Essentia Health and the city are working as partners to improve the Central Hillside neighborhood and boost economic development in downtown Duluth," CEO David Herman said in a statement.

Essentia Health is spending $800 million over the next several years on a new hospital tower and other improvements to consolidate its sprawling Duluth campus.

Construction on the parking ramp is expected to take about two years.