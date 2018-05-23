DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth teacher is accused of having sex with a former student at her home earlier this month.
Thirty-three-year-old Karla Winterfeld was charged Wednesday with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Winterfeld was arrested Monday, the day Duluth police were notified about the alleged contact. Authorities say the 15-year-old boy is a former student of Winterfeld's.
According to the criminal complaint, police collected evidence that included a recording of sexual acts, photographs and text messages.
Winterfeld requested a public defender, but a judge rejected that request. Her bail was set at $100,000.
Winterfeld is a health teacher at Lincoln Park Middle School. The Duluth School District says she has been placed on administrative leave, and that the district is cooperating with police during their investigation.
