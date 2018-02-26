DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth is holding a community celebration to honor Twin Ports Olympians.
The city says members of the U.S. women's and men's curling teams, cross-country skiing coach Chad Salmela and other Olympic team representatives will attend Tuesday's event at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with the program to commence at 5:00 p.m.
The athletes will enter under a canopy of curling brooms.
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson and Superior, Wisconsin Mayor Jim Paine will present a proclamation. Attendees will also have a chance to hear from the Olympic athletes.
Parking will be free until 6 p.m.
The Olympians will arrive home to cheering family, friends, and fans Monday at 5 p.m. at the Duluth International Airport and will be escorted out by Duluth and Superior police.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.