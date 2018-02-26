DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth is holding a community celebration to honor Twin Ports Olympians.

The city says members of the U.S. women's and men's curling teams, cross-country skiing coach Chad Salmela and other Olympic team representatives will attend Tuesday's event at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with the program to commence at 5:00 p.m.

The athletes will enter under a canopy of curling brooms.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson and Superior, Wisconsin Mayor Jim Paine will present a proclamation. Attendees will also have a chance to hear from the Olympic athletes.

Parking will be free until 6 p.m.

The Olympians will arrive home to cheering family, friends, and fans Monday at 5 p.m. at the Duluth International Airport and will be escorted out by Duluth and Superior police.