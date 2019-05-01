A resident at a Duluth senior care apartment complex who was known for rummaging around for food and something to drink downed a cleaning chemical that severely burned his digestive tract and killed him three days later, according to a state investigation.

The Health Department ruled that operators of Westwood of Duluth were negligent when the man inadvertently poisoned himself and died on Feb. 19.

"The facility failed to implement safety precautions" knowing that the man "had a history of climbing over the kitchen gate [and] failed to otherwise secure chemical cleaners," according to details of the state death report released Tuesday.

This allowed the man, who deals with dementia and lived in a secured memory care unit, to drink "a caustic substance, which [caused] severe burns to the esophagus and stomach."

Westwood, one of two assisted living facilities in Duluth operated by the Benedictine Living Community, offers 35 small apartments. Benedictine administrator Brian Pattock was not immediately available Wednesday to comment about the state's findings.

In response to the death, staff removed chemicals from under the kitchen sink and put locks on all cabinets, the report disclosed.

According to the state investigation:

The man, whose identity was not released, walked without the aide of any device and "required frequent direction," but also suffered from "decreased safety awareness."

Specifically, the report noted, he had a reputation for years of "stepping over the locked gate to the kitchen, and eating and drinking any food or liquids not secured with a lock."

About 7:40 a.m. on Feb. 16, the man stepped over the gate while leaving the kitchen with liquid in a cup and handed it to an aide.

The aide immediately saw that the resident looked ill. Two aides led him back to his room, where he vomited and had trouble keeping his eyes open.

The man was hospitalized, and medical personnel determined he had but days to live.

He died three days later after drinking a chemical cleaner left in an unlocked kitchen cabinet below the sink.

Nurses and other staff acknowledged in interviews with Health Department that the resident had a habit of stepping over the kitchen gate and scouring around for food and beverages.

Also, the man's care plan called for him to be checked on every two hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. unless accompanied by a companion from a service.