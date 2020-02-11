DULUTH — The Duluth Seaway Port Authority has been awarded a $10.5 million federal grant to help improve and expand a busy terminal that last year handled a record amount of wind turbine parts arriving from overseas.

With a total project cost of about $20.3 million, the port plans to add a 56,000-square-foot warehouse, reconstruct roughly 1,700 feet of dock wall and fortify about 7 acres of cargo space, among other upgrades.

The grant is among the largest the port has ever received.

“This grant supports projects that improve and broaden the infrastructure of the Clure Public Marine Terminal and the value it provides,” Deb DeLuca, executive director of the port authority, said in a statement.

The federal money, from the Port Infrastructure Development Program, will restore and enhance the only combination ship, rail and truck terminal in Minnesota north of the Twin Cities, according to Rep. Pete Stauber, who announced the grant Tuesday.

“Manufacturers in this largely rural region that use the Clure’s intermodal terminal and warehousing services realize significant (up to 33%) freight cost savings,” the Hermantown Republican wrote in a letter to Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao requesting the grant last year. “The (project) demonstrates domestic preference, project readiness and provides clear and substantial benefits to our nation’s industries, manufacturers and farmers.”

The 120-acre Clure Public Marine Terminal first opened in 1959 and today is home to three general cargo berths and 430,000 square feet of warehouse space “in high demand by regional businesses,” the port says.

Duluth Cargo Connect, a public-private partnership between the port authority and Lake Superior Warehousing, operates the publicly owned terminal.