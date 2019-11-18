DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police are searching for a suspect in an overnight shooting.
Authorities say a male victim suffered a gunshot wound to his arm sometime after 11 p.m. Sunday. The man told officers he was shot at an apartment building that had been declared uninhabitable.
WDIO-TV reports police have not yet identified or located a suspect. Their investigation continues.
